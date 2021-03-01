Kalahandi: Girl Charred To Death As House Catches Fire

Kalahandi: A young girl was charred to death after a fire broke out in her house at Khapramal village under Koksara block of Kalahandi district.

The deceased was identified as Twinkle Kandapan, daughter of Kameswar Kandapan of the village.

According to available information, the mishap took place while Twinkle was in the kitchen when the room caught fire.

Spotting the smoke, that was emanating from the house, villagers rushed to the spot and doused the flames before the arrival of the fire brigade.

However, they were unable to save Twinkle.

While the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, gas leakage is suspected to be the reason behind it. On being informed, Koksara police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.