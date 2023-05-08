Kalahandi: Former GRS Convicted In Bribery Case, Gets 4-Yr RI

Cuttack: The Court of Vigilance Special Judge in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi today convicted a former GRS, who has been already disengaged from service, in a bribery case and sentenced him to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Dibakar Sahu, Ex-GRS of Mohangiri GP under M.Rampur Block in Kalahandi was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.33 dt.28.07.2017 U/s 7/13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant in order to prepare muster roll under MGNREG scheme towards release of wages of labors in connection with construction of BPGY house.

The Vigilance Court today convicted Dibakar Sahu and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Today, the convict Dibakar Sahu, Ex-GRS has been forwarded to jail custody.

S.B. Mahananda, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division, A/p-DSP, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Aswini Kumar Sahu, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.