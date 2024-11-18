Bhawanipatna: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested a Gynaecologist in Kalahandi District Head Quarters Hospital for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6000.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Ashok Kumar Dash, Consultant O&G (Clinical)-cum- Joint Director, Dist. Head Quarters Hospital, Kalahandi at Bhawanipatna.

Dash has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 6000 from a complainant in lieu of pre- natal and post- natal treatment to his pregnant relative admitted in the hospital. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of Dr. Dash.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 4 locations from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 23 Dt. 17.11.2024 U/s 7P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.Investigation is in progress against the accused.