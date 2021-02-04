Kalahandi businessman falls prey to cybercrime, lose Rs 1.79 lakhs

Kalahandi: A businessman, Narayan Agarwal of Kalahandi district, fell victim to cybercrime and eventually lost Rs. 1.79 lakh.

The cyber fraudsters the amount on the pretext of software update. Agarwal had called to the customer care executives of a software company for the update related queries.

Reportedly, the accused swept the money from Agarwal’s bank accounts in four instalments. However, the victim did not receive any message from the bank site about the withdrawal.

Upon gaining knowledge about the same, Agarwal filed a written complaint at Kesinga police station. He also filed a written complaint at Berhampur cyber cell in this regard.

Recently, Kalahandi police had cracked a case of online fraud with the arrest of five persons in Uttar Pradesh for duping a resident of Bhawanipatna.