Kalahandi: Assistant Clerk of T Rampur CHC Caught Taking Bribe To Issue Death Certificates

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended the Assistant Clerk of Community Health Centre of Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi while accepting a bribe of Rs 9000 to issue the death certificate of a deceased person.

The accused, identified as M. Dibyajyoti, Junior Assistant, Community Health Centre, Thuamul Rampur, Kalahandi was caught taking a bribe of Rs.9,000 from a BPL beneficiary in order to process the file for issuance of the death certificate of his late father.

Along with the complainant, five other BPL villagers had recently applied for Death Certificates of deceased family members at the CHC.

The accused assistant clerk had allegedly demanded Rs 18,000 as bribe i.e Rs 3000 for per certificate in 2 instalments and was nabbed while taking the 1st instalment today.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS case No. 28/22 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress, the Odisha Vigilance said.