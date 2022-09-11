Kala Bhoomi, IITTM Ink Mou For Engaging Students In Internship, Volunteer Programs

Bhubaneswar: Kala Bhoomi-Odisha Crafts Museum has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, for engaging students in the Internship & Volunteer program conducted by Kala Bhoomi-Odisha Crafts Museum, on 9th September 2022.

Kala Bhoomi managed by the State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts (SIDAC), an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Govt. of Odisha, was inaugurated in March 2018 with the vision to preserve the heritage of Handicraft and Handloom of the State, promote research in this sector and to attract tourists from all over the country and abroad.

Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) is a premier organisation in imparting courses in the area of tourism and travel management.

The purpose of this MoU is to engage the students for Internship and Volunteer program with an objective to focus on various aspects such as Marketing and Design, Event Planning and Management, Research, Visitor Relations, Project Development along with the opportunity to work with crafts within the museum space for understanding knowledge on visitor’s requirements.

On behalf of Kalabhoom-Odisha Crafts Museum, Sri Sisir Kumar Rath, Member Secretary, SIDAC and Dr. Mohammed Sabir Hussain, Nodal Officer, IITTM on behalf of IITTM signed the MoU in the presence of CEO Odisha Crafts Museum and other senior officials of SIDAC and IITTM.