Kajol To Feature In Revathy’s ‘The Last Hurrah’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol is all set to star in filmmaker Revathy’s upcoming feature “The Last Hurrah”, the makers announced on Thursday.

The trade analyst took to Twitter to share the information, he wrote: “KAJOL – REVATHY COLLABORATE FOR A NEW FILM… #Kajol to star in actress-director #Revathy’s new film… Titled #TheLastHurrah… Inspired by a true story… Currently in pre-production, will go on floors soon… Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal.”

<>

KAJOL – REVATHY COLLABORATE FOR A NEW FILM… #Kajol to star in actress – director #Revathy‘s new film… Titled #TheLastHurrah… Inspired by a true story… Currently in pre-production, will go on floors soon… Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal. pic.twitter.com/hnwdmnIkS1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2021

</>

Talking about the film, inspired by a true story, “The Last Hurrah” chronicles the story of “an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile”.

The film, backed by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, is currently in pre-production. Written by Sammeer Arora, “The Last Hurrah” will go on floors soon.