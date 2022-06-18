Kajal Aggarwal Looks Mesmerising In Printed Dress At Her Pre-Birthday Dinner: See Pics

New Delhi: Kajal Aggarwal was out for a pre-birthday dinner date last night. She dropped some pictures from her outing on Instagram, along with the hashtag #prebirthdaydinnerdate.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, the new mommy has not signed any projects recently, and her fans are waiting impatiently to see what she has in store for them.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen on the big screens in the romantic drama, Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. This love tale came to cinema halls on 3rd March this year.