Kajal Aggarwal Looks Dapper In A Thigh-High Slit Black Gown

Kajal Aggarwal recently shared pictures from a product that she has launched with her husband. She wore a black dress and looked dapper as ever.

Kajal Aggarwal wore a black dress for the launch of her skincare product ‘Kajal by Kajal’.

Kajal also penned a note for her husband whose brainchild the idea was. Kajal wrote, “With my main man, without whom this product/ launch/ excitement wouldn’t be possible for me. @kitchlug the method to my madness 😻 ‘Kajal by Kajal’ is your lovely brainchild that we now proudly share with all. @shreedha.singh @param_bhargava @theayurvedaco , my TAC family- thank you for having faith in this vision and finally bringing this long garnered dream to fruition ❤️🥲”

Kajal looked dapper in her thigh-high slit gown. Kajal styled her hair simply and went for a bold makeup look

Kajal also shared adorable pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu

Take a look at the product launch

What do you think of Kajal’s newest look? Let us know on the comment section.

(All Images: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)