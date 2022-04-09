Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Ruffled Gown; Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to become parents. Today, Kajal posted a mesmerizing picture of herself flaunting the baby bump in a blush pink ruffled gown.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a pic from her recent maternity shoot. She wrote, “Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage to make it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours.”

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal next will appear on the big screens in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s action flick, Acharya, which is scheduled to release on 29 April.