Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Kickstarts Her Prenatal Classes

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to become parents. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a screenshot of her video call with her trainer. Kajal wrote ”delighted to start my @physique57india PRENATAL JOURNEY”.

Check out her story below:

On New Year’s eve, the expecting couple put up a gorgeous post in their beautiful party attires as Kajal showed off her baby bump. Along with the post, she wrote “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness, and love in our hearts :)”