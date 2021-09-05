Kaimunda Outpost Constable Dies After Being Hit By Car

Cuttack: A constable of Kaimunda Outpost died after he was hit by a speeding car near Kaimundi police outpost in Banki this morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Parida, a native of Mahuladhipi village in Tigiria.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Ramesh was out on a morning walk today. Meanwhile, the speeding car, which was en-route to Cuttack from Banki, hit Ramesh. Following the mishap, Ramesh died on the spot while two occupants sustained serious injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Sources said a total of five persons were present inside the car.