‘Kaduva’ To Release On Amazon Prime Video On Aug 4

Mumbai: Malayalam film Kaduva starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles is all set to get a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on August 4, 2022.

The streamers took to their social media pages to make the announcement. They shared a poster featuring Prithviraj and Vivek posing on opposite sides with a tiger’s claw mark on it.

While announcing, they captioned the poster as “a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest. #KaduvaOnPrime, Aug 4.”

a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest 🐅#KaduvaOnPrime, Aug 4@PrithviOfficial @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/BhHu11ZJnZ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 29, 2022

Days after its theatrical release, Kaduva had landed in controversy over certain dialogues against differently-abled people, following which Kailas and Sukumaran tendered an apology. Also starring Samyuktha Menon, the film is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen.