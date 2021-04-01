Kader Khan’s Eldest Son Abdul Quddus Dies In Canada

New Delhi: Late actor Kader Khan’s eldest son Abdul Quddus, who was staying in Canada, has passed away. Quddus was the legendary actor and writer’s son from his first wife.

According to reports, Abdul, who was staying in Canada breathed his last there, however, the reason for his death is yet to be known. Abdul was working as a security officer at an airport in Canada.

Apart from Abdul Quddus Khan, Kader also has two sons Sarfaraz Khan and Shah Nawaz Khan.

Kader Khan, one of the legendary artists in Bollywood, had breathed his last on December 31, 2018.

In his career of over four decades, he had worked in over 300 movies and has not just impressed millions of people with his impeccable acting skills but he was also an acclaimed dialogue and screenwriter in the industry.