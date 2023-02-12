Kabir Hans wins double crown in Utkal Open-2023 tennis tournament in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kabir Hans won the double crown by winning both singles & doubles title in the men’s category of Utkal Open -2023 tennis tournament at Bhubaneswar.

In the singles final, he defeated Aditya Satapathy by 6-3, 6-2. In Doubles final he and his partner Shimon Shastri defeated Aditya Satapathy and Partner Satirtha Patnaik by 6-0, 6-0.

In the Boys U/12 singles category, Surya Pratap Naik Defeated Surya Das by 6-0, 6-1.

In Boys U/14 singles category, Sai Swastik Mohanty Defeated Aditya Bikram Acharya by 6-3, 5-7,(10-2).

In the Girls U/14 singles category, Aahan Defeated Avipsha Dehury by 6-2, 6-1.

In the women’s singles category, Aahan Defeated Krishna Raj by 6-1, 6-0.

Around 250 Participants from all across Odisha State participated in the tournament.

Today on the concluding day, Chief Guest, Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary MSME gave away the trophies to the finalist in presence of Debidutta Biswal, IFS-PCCF & HoFF and Bhanwarlal Baid- Founder Utkal Builders LTD.