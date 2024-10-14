A young Kabaddi player named Khageshwar Rathia, aged 26, passed away after collapsing on the field during a match in Tarbod village, located in the Komna block of Nuapada district, on Monday.

Hailing from Dudumchua village in Chhattisgarh, Khageshwar fell during a match in an inter-state Kabaddi tournament hosted by the Tarbod Durga Puja Committee.

He was taken to the Tarbod Primary Health Center (PHC) where he received first aid before being transferred to the Nuapada DHH. However, the Kabaddi player was declared deceased by doctors at the district headquarters hospital.

Reportedly, police have seized the dead body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the incident.

