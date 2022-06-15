Kaaranvir Bohara Among Six Booked For Duping Woman Of Rs 1.99 Cr

Mumbai: Television actor Manoj Bohra, popularly known as Kaaranvir Bohra, has been booked for duping a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 Crore.

As per reports, a case has been registered against six people including the actor.

They had taken Rs 1.99 crore on the pretext of returning it at 2.5% interest, the complainant said. She claimed that only Rs 1 crore was returned by Kaaranvir and others.

The complainant further alleged that when she contacted Kaaranvir Bohra and his wife TeeJay Sidhu for money, they did not respond to it properly at first and then later threatened to shoot her.

The FIR has been registered at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station. All six accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have started the investigation into the matter. Statements of Kaaranvir Bohra, his wife TeeJay Sidhu and other accused are expected to be recorded soon, said sources.