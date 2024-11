The President has been pleased to appoint K. Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

By virtue of the power vested in her by clause (1) of article 148 of the Constitution of India, the President has been pleased to appoint Shri K. Sanjay Murthy to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office, read a Gazette Notification. by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.