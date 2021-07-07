K-Pop Stars BTS Share Teaser For ‘Permission To Dance’ MV

Seoul: K-pop stars BTS have shared a teaser for their upcoming music video for ‘Permission To Dance’.

The song will be released this Friday (July 9) and will also be featured on the CD version of the group’s recent chart-topping single ‘Butter’.

HYBE, the South Korean boyband’s agency, released the clip at midnight KST earlier today (July 7). The teaser features the group dancing and having fun outside of a laundromat in the desert, alongside a short snippet of the forthcoming track.

Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen dressed as American cowboys in the new video.

“We don’t need permission to dance,” the boyband sing over what seems to be a disco-inspired sound. HYBE previously described ‘Permission To Dance’ as a song “that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy” on the group’s official Weverse page.

‘Permission To Dance’ was written by Ed Sheeran alongside Steve Mac, Snow Patrol member and Sheeran collaborator Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews. The song was produced by Mac, Andrews and Stephen Kirk.