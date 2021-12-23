K-Pop Rules! BTS Becomes 1st Foreign Artist To Top Oricon’s Year-End Album Chart Since Michael Jackson 37 Years Ago

Tokyo: BTS has become the first foreign group in history ever to top Oricon’s year-end album chart.

BTS topped the 2021 album rankings with their Japanese compilation album “BTS, THE BEST,” making them the first foreign group in history to top Oricon’s year-end album chart—and the first foreign artist to achieve the feat since Michael Jackson 37 years ago. “BTS, THE BEST” included, the group landed an impressive total of 10 different albums on the year-end album chart.

For this year’s rankings, Oricon compiled sales data within Japan from December 28, 2020 to December 20, 2021, and according to their calculations, “BTS, THE BEST” was the best-selling album of the year with 993,000 copies sold in Japan.

Every year, Oricon—Japan’s largest music statistics site—wraps up the year by publishing its annual rankings of the best-selling albums and singles. For this year’s charts, Oricon compiled sales data within Japan from December 28, 2020 to December 20, 2021.

Top Album Rankings for 2021

1. BTS’s “BTS, THE BEST”

5. SEVENTEEN’s “Attacca”

9. SEVENTEEN’s “Your Choice”

11. BTS’s “BE”

13. BTS’s “Butter”

17. ENHYPEN’s “DIMENSION : DILEMMA”

18. TXT’s “Chaotic Wonderland”

19. TXT’s “The Chaos Chapter”

22. NCT 127’s “Loveholic”

26. NCT 127’s “Sticker”

27. ENHYPEN’s “BORDER : CARNIVAL”

29. NCT DREAM’s “Hot Sauce”

36. TXT’s “Still Dreaming”

43. TWICE’s “Perfect World”

46. SHINee’s “Superstar”

49. TWICE’s “Taste of Love”

53. TREASURE’s “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT”

55. NCT’s “RESONANCE”

56. BTS’s “Love Yourself: Answer”

58. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

70. ASTRO’s “All Yours”

71. ASTRO’s “Switch On”

72. Stray Kids’ “NOEASY”

73. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona”

74. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~”

80. TWICE’s “Formula of Love: O+T=<3”

82. EXO’s Baekhyun’s “BAEKHYUN”

83. 2PM’s “WITH ME AGAIN”

85. EXO’s “Don’t Fight the Feeling”

89. ENHYPEN’s “BORDER : DAY ONE”

90. BTS’s “Love Yourself: Tear”

91. BTS’s “WINGS”

93. SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me”

99. BTS’s “Love Yourself: Her”

Several K-pop artists also claimed multiple spots on Oricon’s year-end single chart—which ranks the best-selling single albums of 2021—including SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, and JYJ’s Kim Jaejoong.

Top Single Rankings for 2021

17. SEVENTEEN’s “Not Alone”

27. ENHYPEN’s “BORDER : Hakanai”

47. SEVENTEEN’s “Power of Love”

52. Stray Kids’ “Scars/Thunderous”

59. TWICE’s “Kura Kura”

97. JYJ’s Kim Jaejoong’s “Breaking Dawn” (Japanese version)