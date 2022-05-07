K-Pop Group GOT7 Launches New Social Media Accounts
Seoul: Korean pop group GOT7 has opened new official social media accounts. The group launched new Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok accounts.
GOT7 OFFICIAL CHANNEL LAUNCH
YouTube
▶️https://t.co/hWix228hrw
▶️https://t.co/1iErPSDhtD
TikTok
▶️https://t.co/fRWWWCbhfG#GOT7 #갓세븐 #MARK #JAYB #JACKSON #JINYOUNG #YOUNGJAE #BAMBAM #YUGYEOM #마크 #제이비 #잭슨 #진영 #영재 #뱀뱀 #유겸 #IGOT7 #아가새
— GOT7 (갓세븐) (@GOT7) May 6, 2022
GOT7 IS OUR NAME #GOT7 #갓세븐 #MARK #JAYB #JACKSON #JINYOUNG #YOUNGJAE #BAMBAM #YUGYEOM #마크 #제이비 #잭슨 #진영 #영재 #뱀뱀 #유겸 #IGOT7 #아가새 pic.twitter.com/3R0Rhr85DL
— GOT7 (갓세븐) (@GOT7) May 6, 2022
The seven members of GOT7 departed JYP Entertainment in January 2021 and all ventured off to different agencies. It was reported last month that the group is gearing up to make a long-awaited comeback in May.
