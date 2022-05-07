GOT7
K-Pop Group GOT7 Launches New Social Media Accounts

By Haraprasad Das
Seoul: Korean pop group GOT7 has opened new official social media accounts. The group launched new Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok accounts.

The seven members of GOT7 departed JYP Entertainment in January 2021 and all ventured off to different agencies. It was reported last month that the group is gearing up to make a long-awaited comeback in May.

