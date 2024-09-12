Seoul: HYBE’s relationship with Min Hee-jin, ex-CEO of the company’s label subsidiary ADOR, has been a rocky one this year — and the saga doesn’t appear to be over yet.

The ongoing feud between K-pop giant HYBE and Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of its subsidiary ADOR, has taken a new turn. Min Hee Jin’s girl group New Jeans, who had so far refrained from making a comment on the showdown, has finally issued a statement. In a now-removed tweet, the group shared a YouTube link directing viewers to a livestream on a deactivated account named “nwjeans.”

During the stream, the five members called for HYBE to reinstate Min Heejin as CEO. They spoke for about 30 minutes in both Korean and English, voicing concerns about their careers, unease about continuing under HYBE, and sharing previously untold stories.

Addressing ADOR’s new legal conflict with Shin Woo-seok, the director of NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ and ‘ETA’ music videos, Minji described feeling “frightened” to see their work jeopardized. The director accused ADOR of targeting him for uploading “director’s cut” versions of the videos and other content, claiming he had permission to do so on his personal YouTube channel.

Hanni, another member, expressed feeling mistreated by staff, recounting how she was ignored by a manager after greeting him and his team. “There are hair and makeup rooms on the 4th floor of the building, where other artists and staff often are. I was waiting alone in the hallway when another group and their manager walked by, and we greeted each other warmly,” she said. She then stated that the same manager told his team to ignore her. “Right in front of me. I can see and hear everything, but the manager said, ‘ignore her.’ I don’t even know why I had to go through that. It leaves me speechless,” she said.

Another member, Danielle, emphasised on how crucial Min Hee Jin was to the formation of the group and its burgeoning popularity. “Min Hee-jin is not only the person that produces our music, but someone who makes NewJeans who we are; she discusses even the smallest details with us and explains them in ways that we can understand clearly. NewJeans has a distinct color and tone, and this was created with Min Hee-jin. She is integral to NewJeans’ identity, and we all feel that she is irreplaceable,” recounted the 19-year-old.

Minji ended the livestream with a direct appeal to HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, stating, “What we want is for Min Hee Jin to remain as the CEO, the original ADOR where management and production were combined. This is the way we will be able to stop fighting HYBE. If you have understood our opinions clearly, then we ask for HYBE and Chairman Bang to make the wise decision to return to ADOR to how it originally was by the 25th.”

On August 27, HYBE revealed that Min would be stepping down as CEO of ADOR. In a statement to Billboard, the company explained that ADOR “will undergo a restructuring to divide its production and management departments—aa common practice followed by all other HYBE labels, but one that had not yet been adopted by ADOR.”

The five-month-long dispute began in April when HYBE initiated an audit of ADOR and requested Min’s resignation as CEO. Shortly after, HYBE accused Min of breaching trust and reported her to the police. In response, Min held a highly emotional press conference, where she denied claims of taking over NewJeans’ management and accused HYBE’s subsidiary, BELIFT LAB, of plagiarizing NewJeans with its own girl group, ILLIT. She also alleged that another HYBE subsidiary, Source Music, broke its promise to debut NewJeans as its first girl group. These accusations led to defamation lawsuits filed by both BELIFT and Source, fueling backlash from various K-pop fan communities.

In May, a court ruled that Min could legally remain in her position as CEO. However, in the past month, a former female ADOR employee accused Min of covering up sexual harassment claims she had made against a male superior. HYBE’s internal investigation reportedly found no harassment, but Min was accused of verbally abusing the employee for coming forward—a claim Min denied, attributing the conflict to issues surrounding the employee’s performance and salary discussions.

On August 27, HYBE announced that Ju Young Kim, an ADOR director with human resources expertise, had been appointed as the new CEO, while Min would step down from her leadership role but continue as an in-house director.