K-Pop Band MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Aquitted Of Public Indecency Charges

Seoul: The famous K-pop group MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has been given a clean chit after Seongdong Police Station in Seoul decided not to forward her public indecency case to the prosecution.

Seongdong Police Station in Seoul announced, “In late September, we made a decision not to transfer MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, who was accused by the Student and Parents Human Rights Protection Coalition (KPA) on charges of public obscenity, resulting in no charges.”

The police added, “After summoning Hwasa as a defendant, investigating the content and development process of the performance [of that day], and comprehensively reviewing the statements of those involved, [we found it] difficult to acknowledge the criminal charges.”

In response to the report, Hwasa’s agency P Nation shortly commented, “We received relevant information and are currently checking it.”

The Student and Parents Human Rights Protection Coalition (KPA) had accused Hwasa of public obscenity due to a suggestive gesture she made during a performance at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival on May 12.

The festival was part of tvN’s Dancing Queens on the Road filming, where Hwasa crooned her solo song Don’t. The KPA filed a complaint against her following the performance.

Hwasa’s agency, P Nation, responded to the police’s decision by stating that they had received relevant information and were currently checking it.

The agency has not yet released an official statement regarding the case’s outcome.

Despite the controversy, Hwasa’s career continues to thrive. As a member MAMAMOO, she has gained significant popularity both in South Korea and internationally. Hwasa’s solo work has also been well-received by fans.