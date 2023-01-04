K-pop band EXO announce comeback in 2023!

Seoul: EXO fans gear up because the vocal powerhouse in the K-pop industry is all set to make a smashing comeback in 2023.

EXO’s Suho has hinted on the K-pop boy group’s return to the music scene sometime in 2023.

The leader of the Korean boy band took to his personal Instagram account on Sunday, Jan. 1 to greet his fans, as well as tease EXO’s upcoming comeback within the year. However, details about the group’s concept, release date, and album are yet to be disclosed.

EXO’s leader Suho took to Instagram and shared a picture of the group as he greeted the fandom and also captioned, “HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023 EXO WILL COME BACK 2023” The nine-member group band who infuse their enticing vocals with elaborate synchronised choreography will bring their magic back.

and EXO SUHO announced EXO will be coming back in 2023 https://t.co/mmARfuUbiB pic.twitter.com/dc1IAfGnk7 — 1ΞX0 (e.) (@ZER0F0URBBHH) January 1, 2023

Soon after he dropped the message, it went viral in no time and fans couldn’t stop themselves from flooding the comment section as they were delighted at the news of EXO’s comeback.

Starting with Xiumin in 2019, EXO members D.O., Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol have completed their military service. As per the reports, Baekhyun is currently serving and is scheduled to be discharged from the military on February 5.

A few months ago, we get the confirmation that the leader Suho will also be starring in an upcoming drama and the member Xumin set the internet on fire after the release of his latest album titled Brand New. It was released on September 26, 2022.