K. Kamaraj Birth Anniversary: Let’s Remember The Southern Stalwart Who Gave India Two PMs

Chennai: To honour the services of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, fondly called a Perunthalaivar (a tall leader), CM MK Stalin will garland his statue here on Thursday, on the occasion of his 119th birth anniversary. According to a press statement, Stalin will garland the statue near Pallavan House, Anna Salai. Ministers, MPs, and MLAs will take part in the function.

K Kamaraj, whose government headed the State for nine years from 1954, had represented the Virudhungar and Gudiyatham assembly segments

Tamil Nadu had ‘kingmaker’ Kumaraswami Kamaraj, the man who was responsible for anointing Lal Bahadur Shastri Prime Minister of India after the death of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964 and then Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi in 1966.

When he installed Shastri as PM, dashing the hopes of Morarji Desai, every senior Congress leader wanted Kamaraj to accept the post himself.

His reason for refusal: He knew neither English nor Hindi and understood that India’s prime minister had to be proficient in at least one of these languages.

Born in a poor family, Kamaraj lost his father very early in life and started working when he was only 11 years old to supplement the family’s income. But, he continued to gather knowledge, mostly through newspapers.

After a stellar role in the freedom movement, Kamaraj, who first become a member of the provincial assembly in 1937, became chief minister of undivided Madras in 1954.

In between, he remained a member of the Constituent Assembly, which had been given the task of drafting our Constitution.

As chief minister from 1954 to 1963, he was instrumental in improving the educational infrastructure in the state. He was the first chief minister to launch a scheme similar to the mid-day meal programme so as to bring young children to schools.

Such was his power that in January 1966, then US Vice-President Hubert Humphrey, referred to Kamaraj as “one of the greatest political leaders in all the countries of the free world”.

He also remained president of the party for two terms.

But, it was his grand plan — better known as the Kamaraj Plan — to get senior leaders of the Congress to resign their ministerial posts to work to rebuild the party that made him a household name beyond south India.