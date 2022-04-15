‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ Box Office: Breaks record set by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion’

Bengaluru: ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ has smashed all the records at the box office and is well on course to create history. In this very pursuit, the film has set a new record in advance booking (on a premiere ticket-booking site) and has broken the records previously set by the S.S. Rajamouli’s film ‘Baahubali 2’.

‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ has also removed the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Prashanth Neel’s epic film began owning records ever since advance bookings opened online, and has now taken the top spot by selling 2.9M tickets (in advance).

‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ opened in cinema halls on April 14th across 10,000 screens in India with over 50,000 shows on the first day. The film will reportedly dethrone ‘Baahubali – The Conclusion’ with respect to the collections on Day #1 of the Hindi version and has even inched close to bonafide Hindi films like ‘War’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in the same regard.