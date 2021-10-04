K-Drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Ratings Jump Back Into Double Digits

Seoul: On October 3, viewership ratings for the hit rom-com drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah returned to the double digits.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” scored an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent, marking a significant increase from its previous episode the night prior.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” also took first place in its time slot across all channels—including public broadcast networks—among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned a nationwide average of 6.1 percent.