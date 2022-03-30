K-drama Alert! Lee Min Ho And Gong Hyo Jin Confirmed To Star In New Korean Rom-Com Set In Space

Seoul: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin will be starring in the upcoming Korean drama “Ask the Stars” (literal translation).

“Ask the Stars” is a new romantic comedy about an astronaut and a tourist who meet and fall in love at a space station. The drama will be helmed by director Park Shin Woo of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and “Lovestruck in the City,” while the script will be penned by writer Seo Sook Hyang, who is known for hits like “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate)” and “Pasta.”

On March 28, it was confirmed that Lee Min Ho would be playing male lead Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) with a strong sense of responsibility who arrives at the space station as a tourist. Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin will be starring as Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim.

“Ask the Stars” is currently slated to premiere in 2023.