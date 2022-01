JYPE’s new girl group NMIXX break barriers in debut trailer

Seoul: JYP Entertainment’s upcoming girl group NMIXX has now released a new debut trailer entitled “New Frontier: Declaration”.

JYP Entertainment officially announced the name of their upcoming seven-member girl group: NMIXX.

In addition to releasing a debut teaser clip entitled “NICE TO MIXX YOU,” JYP Entertainment also launched several official media accounts for NMIXX.

NMIXX, ‘NICE TO MIXX YOU,’ includes members Lily, Kyujin, Jiwoo, Bae, Jinni, Sullyoon, and Haewon, and they’re expected to make their debut in February.