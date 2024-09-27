Bengaluru: Minister of Communications, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia visited the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Bengaluru Campus and inaugurated the 5G O-RAN testing lab.

He later inaugurated the “Tejas Centre of Excellence for Wireless Communications” at their Bengaluru Headquarters. He also launched the company’s indigenously designed 32T32R Massive MIMO radio capable of delivering 1+ Gbps download speeds using the 5G mid-band spectrum.

Visit of Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)

Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a 5G O-RAN testing lab that will benefit Startups, Academia and the industry by testing various components of the 5G open RAN system developed by them. He also witnessed a 5G call using an open RAN-based 5G radio developed by C-DOT in Bengaluru Campus. The Lab will facilitate the development of a complete Indian end-end 5G ecosystem in the areas of core, access, transport, cloud, orchestration and security.

The Minister started the visit by planting a tree on the campus of C-DOT. He visited 4G, 5G and Server labs at C-DOT Bengaluru and lauded the efforts of C-DOT’s scientists in developing low-cost novel indigenous telecom products and solutions. He encouraged the young engineers to continue their zeal and passion to innovate to realise the vision of the Prime Minister towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and progress to “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

During his visit, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia also had a fruitful and motivating interaction with many prominent Bengaluru-based startups and domestic industry partners who are actively engaged in the collaborative development of cutting-edge Indigenous technologies and solutions, like, Astrome, Astromeda Space, Chipspirit Technologies, Cimware, DeepVisionTech.AI, Elena Geosystems, Fasal Agri Tech, Lekha Wireless, LivNsense Technologies, Tejocell, Nimble Vision, Niral Networks, Niqo Robotics, OptimusLogic, QPIAI, Resonous, Signaltron, SuperQ Technologies, Vacus Tech, Xten Networks, Xoviam Aerospace, etc. Startups demonstrated their innovations and products to the Minister.

The Minister lauded C-DOT’s collaborative research initiatives including BharatRAN-1 and BharatRAN-2 for the development of O-RAN-compliant disaggregated 5G RAN solutions capable of operation in the FR1 and FR2 bands for public & private 5G networks. He assured full policy support for facilitating research and innovation in Bengaluru, the ‘Silicon Valley’ of India.

Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications

While at the Tejas campus, the Minister congratulated the company and said, “it is a demonstration that Indian companies can design and manufacture high-quality, cutting-edge products and successfully compete against the best global players in the telecom sector”. “I am truly impressed to see the wide range of world-class wireless and wireline products that Tejas has developed in India which form an integral part of all major networks in India and in several countries around the world,” he added. The Minister also commended the company for its contribution to the ongoing rollout of BSNL’s pan-India 4G/5G network by supplying and installing their indigenous RAN (Radio Access Network) equipment.

The “Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications” at Tejas Networks seeks to advance research in frontier technologies, standards and architectures that will underpin next-generation mobile networks as they evolve towards 6G and beyond. The Center of Excellence houses state-of-the-art modeling tools and test infrastructure to design, prototype and commercialize innovative wireless products and solutions that will support emerging usage scenarios and applications as envisaged in ITU-R’s IMT-2030 (International Mobile Telecommunications) framework. The center currently focuses on contributions in emerging areas such as AI/ML, Massive MIMO, Terahertz Communications, Sub-band Full Duplex among others.

As part of Minister’s two days visit of Bengaluru and Chennai, Sh Scindia will be inaugurating Cisco’s new manufacturing plant in Chennai tomorrow, 27th September, 2024.This facility will be producing advanced telecom and networking equipment, which is essential for 5G and future technologies.