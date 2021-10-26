Jyotiraditya Scindia Flags Off First Direct Flight On Shillong-Dibrugarh Route

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia today virtually flagged off the first direct flight on the Shillong – Dibrugarh route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UdeDeshKaAamNaagrik (RCS-UDAN) of the Government of India.

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Chief Minister of the State of Meghalaya, PrestoneTynsong, Deputy Chief Minister of the State of Meghalaya, Vincent H Pala, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Shillong, Meghalaya – Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Dr. WanweiroyKharlukhi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shillong, Meghalaya, DasakhiatbhaLamare, Minister Transport Department, Public Works Department (Buildings), State of Meghalaya, SanborShullai also graced the launch event of the Shillong-Dibrugarh flight.

UshaPadhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with other senior officials of the MoCA were also present at the ceremony held at MoCA.

The airline M/s Indigo was awarded the Shillong – Dibrugarh route during the UDAN 4 bidding process. The airlines are being provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable & accessible for the common people. The airline will deploy its 78-seater ATR 72 aircraft.

Till date, 389 routes and 62 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme. The scheme is envisaged to establish strong aerial connectivity in all States and UTs of the country which hitherto were not connected, laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India’s aviation market.