Jyotika To Make Bollywood Comeback; Wraps Filming For Hindi Movie Sri

New Delhi: Actor Jyotika is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood. She has finished shooting for Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

On January 29, Jyotika took to Instagram and revealed that she had wrapped up the shooting of her Bollywood comeback film, Sri. She wrote, “Wrapped up my portions for “SRI”with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywoodâ€¦ learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is…GROWTH.”

On the work front, Jyothika will be seen next on the big screen with Malayalam cinema’s megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core.