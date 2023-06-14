Jyothi, Amlan, Jinson eye strong showing at 62nd Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2023

Bhubaneswar: After a stunning performance in the Federation Cup, Khelo India University Games and the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, Reliance Foundation’s athletes shift their focus to the 62nd Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2023, which will be held from from 15th to 19th June at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain, Sapna Kumari and Mohammed Afsal will be targeting to keep up their excellent recent form after their return to India post a successful series of competitions in Europe. The quartet of athletes notched impressive podium finishes in various competitions, including T-Meeting, Netherlands (Result Link); Flanders Cup, Belgium (Result Link); Kurpfalz Gala, Weinheim, Germany (Result Link); Motonet GP in Jyväskylä, Finland (Result Link) and IFAM Oordegem, Belgium (Result Link), across Europe.

James Hillier, Athletics Director, Reliance Foundation was buoyant about the athletes’ prospects after a solid European tour. “I am pretty pleased with what happened on the Europe trip. The conditions were challenging sometimes but our athletes put in solid displays. Jyothi ran a couple of races under 13s and Amlan recorded his 3rd fastest time ever in the 200m. Afsal also ran a personal best in the 800m. The aim of the trip was to get the athletes at their peak for the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships and Asian Championships.”

A couple of veterans will also look to impress again on their comeback trail after good showings in the 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships earlier this year. Jinson Johnson had made a strong comeback there with a gold medal, clocking 3:44.43 in the 1500m event. Purnima Hembram had also put up a solid performance to win a silver in the women’s heptathlon.

On the other hand, young Tejas Shirse will look to continue his rapid ascent, having improved on his personal best in the 110m hurdles event twice already this year.

Among the other young athletes to watch out for will be Pragyan Sahu. In the recently concluded Khelo India University Games 2023, Pragyan won a gold in the 100m hurdles event in 13.63 seconds and broke the meet record set by Jyothi Yarraji (13.77 seconds). Pragyan and Abhishek Dalabehera (100m) breached the qualifying time for the Inter State Athletics Championships at that tournament. Reliance Foundation athletes had plenty of success at the University Games as Sushmita Tigga (3000m Steeplechase), Laluprasad Bhoi (100m), Swadhin Majhi (Men’s High Jump) and Moumita Mondal (Women’s Long Jump) all had fantastic podium finishes.

Martin Owens, Head Coach, Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High Performance Center was looking forward to the young athletes building on their recent success. “Our young athletes put in some really impressive displays at the Khelo India University Games. This tournament will give them great exposure and also provide them with an opportunity to build on their recent gains. A lot of our athletes have a chance of securing qualification for the Asian Games at this tournament.”