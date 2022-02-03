Juvenile Held For Raping Minor Girl In Sambalpur 

Sambalpur: A minor boy was detained by police for allegedly raping a minor girl in Khetrajpur Police Station area of Sambalpur district.

According to reports, the accused had called the victim and her eight-year-old brother to play at his residence on Wednesday evening.

Later the victim complained of pain in her genitals. On being asked by family members, she narrated the ordeal before them.

Following this, the family members immediately lodged a complaint at Khetrajpur police Station following which the girl was sent for medical examination.

Acting on the complaint, police detained the accused boy and have initiated a probe into the matter.