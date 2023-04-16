Justin Trudeau’s Response To An Abortion Critic Wins The Internet

Canada: An interaction between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a People’s Party of Canada (PPC) supporter over the issue of abortion has gone viral on social media. According to the Independent, Mr. Trudeau’s confrontation with the supporter was captured during his visit to the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg.

The video shared on Reddit by user @NoahFromCanada shows Mr Trudeau stopping to speak with a young man who tells him he supported the PPC as “they’re mostly Christian and I’m against the vaccine mandate”, before telling the PM that he was also against abortion.

‘OK, OK, do you think that women have the right to choose what happens to their own bodies?” Mr Trudeau asks him. ”Personally, no,” the young man replies. When the PM asked if he personally should choose what happens to a woman’s body, the man says women who ”sleep around shouldn’t be allowed to abort the baby.”

Mr Trudeau then asks the man whether women who have been raped should be allowed an abortion.

“Sure, that’s where it gets complicated,” the man replies to which Mr Trudeau says, ”No, it doesn’t get complicated. It’s a yes or no. It’s an all-too-common example. Women get raped all the time and it’s something we have to take seriously … Should a woman who was raped be able to get an abortion?” The man says he’s still ”50/50” on whether sexual assault victims should be allowed an abortion.

”Sounds like you need to do a little more thinking, and, and a little more praying on it as well,” Mr Trudeau says while ending the conversation.