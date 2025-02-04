Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Canada’s exports will be paused for “at least 30 days” as the two leaders agreed to work on addressing concerns over illegal immigration and fentanyl.



Canada had announced retaliatory 25% tariffs on US imports, which were scheduled to be imposed on Tuesday. Ottawa’s tariffs targetted items such as beer, wine, household appliances, and sporting goods.



‘Fentanyl Czar’

Trudeau said Canada will implement a $1.3 billion plan to reinforce the border with new choppers, technology and personnel to enhance coordination with “American partners” and increase resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. “Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border,” Trudeau said on X.



“In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million,” he added.



Trudeau had refused to back down and said the tariff war could damage the economies of both countries. “We’re ready with a response—a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response. It’s not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act,” Trudeau had said.



Trump said his telephone call with Trudeau went “very well”. “As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.