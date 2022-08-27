Justice UU Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Saturday sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Lalit at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will have a 74-day tenure since he retires on November 8.

NV Ramana, who retired from the post of CJI on Friday, had recommended Justice Lalit’s name to the government as his successor. Ramana had expressed confidence that with his long and rich experience in the bar as well as on the bench, Justice Lalit will take the institution of judiciary to greater heights through his able leadership.