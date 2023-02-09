Justice Satrughana Pujahari Becomes New OHRC Chief

Bhubaneswar: Former judge of Orissa High Court Satrughana Pujahari has been appointed as new chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has appointed him as the new chief of OHRC. His appointment will be effective from the date he assumes office, a notification issued by the Law Department stated.

A committee headed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik recommended his name for Governor’s approval.

Notably, Justice Pujahari was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Orissa High Court in November 2013 and as a Judge on November 19, 2018. Before joining the Orissa High Court in 2018, he was posted as Judge of the Madras High Court in November 2017.

Pujahari will replace Bijay Krishna Patel who held the position since November 2020.