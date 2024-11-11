New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) today in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna, who succeeds Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. Justice Khanna, known for his significant contributions to the judiciary, will serve a term until March 13, 2025.

Justice Khanna has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgments, including the scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme and upholding the abrogation of Article 370. His appointment was officially notified by the Centre on October 24, following a recommendation by Chief Justice Chandrachud on October 16.

Justice Khanna’s legal career began in Delhi, where he enrolled as an advocate in 1983. He has since built a distinguished career, following in the footsteps of his father, Dev Raj Khanna, and his uncle, Hans Raj Khanna, both of whom were esteemed judges.