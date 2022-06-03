Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra Appointed As Judge Of Orissa HC

Cuttack: The Central Government has notified the appointments of 5 Judges to Patna, Rajasthan, and Orissa High Courts.

For Orissa High Court, advocate Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been appointed as a judge.

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court Collegium accepted the proposal to elevate four advocates as judges of Orissa High Court here. They are V Narasingh, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Raman Murahari.

The Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of these advocates at its meeting on January 29.