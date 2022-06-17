Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai nominated as Chairperson of Press Council of India

New Delhi: The Government of India Friday nominated Smt. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as Chairperson of Press Council of India. Smt Justice Desai is a retired Judge of Supreme Court of India.

In excercise of powers under Section 5(2) and 6(1) of the Press Council of India Act 1978, the Central Government today notified the appointment of Justice Desai as the PCI Chairperson. The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notification in this regard today.

Her predecessor is former Supreme Court judge Justice CK Prasad, who held office from 2014 to 2022. Justice Desai was a judge of the Supreme Court from 13 September 2011 to 29 October 2014. Following her retirement from the Supreme Court, she was the Chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.