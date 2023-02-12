Justice Raghuveer Dash Steps Down As OHRC Member

Cuttack: Justice Raghuveer Dash resigned as a member of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC). He tendered his letter of resignation to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

He expressed displeasure over recent appointment of justice Satrughana Pujahari as the chairperson of the Commission who is junior to him.

Dash stated that it would hurt his conscience to work under his junior. So, he can’t continue any more with the Commission as a member, he mentioned in his resignation letter.

Satrughana Pujahari has been recently appointed as the chairperson of the Commission following the approval of the Governor.

Pujahari will replace Bijay Krishna Patel who held the position since November 2020.