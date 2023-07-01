Justice Pramath Patnaik Joins As OREAT Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: Retired Judge of Orissa High Court, Justice Pramath Patnaik, joined as the new Chairperson of Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, Bhubaneswar with effect from 1st July 2023.

Justice Subhash Chandra Parija was appointed as the first Chairperson of OREAT. He held the office from 6th February 2019 till the completion of his Lordship’s tenure on 30th June 2023.

Justice Pramath Patnaik was born on 14th June 1959. After completing graduation in Law from University Law College, Utkal University, his Lordship enrolled as an advocate in the year 1986.

His Lordship was appointed as Standing Counsel from March 1994 to October 1994 in Odisha Administrative Tribunal, Bhubaneswar and Government Advocate in charge from October 1994 to June 1995.

Justice Pramath Patnaik was appointed as Additional Standing Counsel in Orissa High Court from 2000 to 2006 and Additional Government Advocate from 2006 to 2009.

His Lordship was appointed as Government Advocate in Principal Bench, Odisha Administrative Tribunal, Bhubaneswar from September 2011 to September 2014.

His Lordship was elevated as Additional Judge of the Orissa High Court on 24th September, 2014. On being transferred, took oath as an Additional Judge in the High Court of Jharkhand on 22nd December, 2014 and Permanent Judge on 04th April, 2016 and re-transferred 86 joined as Judge of Orissa High Court on 08th February, 2019 and retired as Judge of Orissa High Court on 14th June, 2021.

The Odisha Government on 7th of June 2023 appointed Justice Pramath Patnaik (Retired Judge) as the Chairperson of the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 45 and in consultation with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of High Court of Orissa as required under sub-section (2) of section 46 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the State Government do hereby appoint Sri Justice Pramath Patnaik (Retired Judge) as the Chairperson of the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT) with effect from the date on which he assumes the office after completion of the tenure of the incumbent Chairperson of OREAT on 30.06.2023,” read a notification issued by the state Housing & Urban Development Department issued on 7th of June 2023.