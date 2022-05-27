Justice Pradip Mohanty Appointed As Acting Chairperson Of Lokpal

Bhubaneswar: Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty has been appointed as Acting Chairperson, Lokpal by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Mohanty, former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, has been serving as Member (Judicial), Lokpal since March 2019.

Justice Mohanty has been authorised by the President to act as Chairperson, Lokpal, in the vacancy caused due to completion of the tenure of Justice Pinaki Chandra Bose, Chairperson, Lokpal, a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training stated.

Justice Mohanty was sworn in as an Additional Judge of Orissa High Court on March 7, 2002, and as a permanent Judge of the said High Court on March 6, 2004. He was appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand on March 24, 2017.