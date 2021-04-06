Justice NV Ramana Formally Appointed As Next CJI

New Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind formally appointed Supreme Court judge, Justice NV Ramana, as the next chief justice of India (CJI).

Justice Ramana will assume charge as the 48th CJI on April 24, a day after the retirement of incumbent CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th April, 2021,” an official notification, due to published in the Gazette of India, and signed by Barun Mitra, Secretary to the Government of India, noted.

Last month, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who is due to retire on April 23, had recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor.

Born in agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana will be the country’s top judge for a year and four months, till August 26, 2022.