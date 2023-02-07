Justice JP Das Not Appointed Officially To Monitor Naba Das Murder Probe, Alleges BJP’s Pitambar Acharya

Bhubaneswar: The BJP of Odisha unit today questioned the appointment of justice JP Das, a retired judge of Orissa High Court, to monitor the investigation into the murder case of former Minister Naba Das.

Addressing a press meet, senior BJP leader and a veteran lawyer Pitambar Acharya alleged that JP Das has not been appointed with due process.

Can the State Government show the official notification regarding the appointment of justice das to supervise the investigation, Acharya asked. The government should make it public, he demanded.

Terming the appointment of Das as illegal, the BJP leader questioned the basis on which the High Court’s monitoring committee was constituted. He further alleged that government is using the High Court for its very own interest.

Justice JP Das has not been judicially appointed to supervise a statutorily conducted police investigation, said Acharya.

There is a deep rooted conspiracy behind the murder of the Minister as his friends and relatives are discussing. “Who are they? At what level the conspiracy was hatched? The government should hand over the investigation to a transparent agency like CBI which can unravel the truth,” he said.

BJD, however, downplayed the allegation leveled by BJP.

BJD MLA, Prashant Muduli said, “The opposition is habituated to make such base-less allegations. The investigation is in the right path. They (BJP) lost faith in judiciary. The society and democracy will not survive if they don’t have faith on the judiciary.”