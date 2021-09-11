Justice Chandrachud Inaugurates E-Filing Stations At Orissa HC

Cuttack: Supreme Court of India Judge, and Chairperson of appex court’s E-Committee, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, on Monday E-inaugurated various projects including the e-filing stations in the high court of orissa for advocates of the high court bar association on Saturday.

These services benefit advocates and judicial officers in Odisha.

Justice Chandrachud inaugurated:

(A) The E-filing stations in the High Court of Orissa for advocates of the High Court Bar Association;

(B) High Court’s record room Digitization Centre;

(C) Paperless Bench in the High Court of Orissa;

(D) Hands-On Training Programme for judicial officers on conducting court proceedings through video conferencing at Odisha Judicial Academy, Cuttack

(E) Hands-On Training Programme on E-filing, E-payment & other beneficial E-services for advocates of the district bar associations of Cuttack at District Court, Cuttack

Several dignitaries including Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Dr. S. Muraljdhar, and others joined the event virtually.