Justice BV Nagarathna Set To Become India’s First Woman CJI In 2027

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of nine judges for the elevation to the top court. Among those include the name of Justice BV Nagarathna, who, if elevated now, could become the country’s first woman CJI in 2027.

Justice BV Nagarathna is presently a judge with the Karnataka High Court.

Born in 1962, Justice Nagarathna started as a lawyer in Bengaluru in the year 1987. She practiced in Bengaluru in constitutional law, commercial law, including insurance law, service law, administrative and public law, law pertaining to land and rent laws, family law, conveyancing & drafting of contracts and agreements, arbitration, and conciliation.

In February 2008, Justice Nagarathna was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, and later in 2010, she became a permanent judge in the Karnataka HC.

Her appointment will be a historic moment for the country’s judiciary. She will be following in the footsteps of her father ES Venkataramiah, who was the Chief Justice of India between June 1989 and December 1989.

Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi are the other two women judges in the list of recommendations.