Just 481 get booster shots in Delhi on Day 1

New Delhi: Just 481 residents of Delhi aged between 18 and 60 got booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, as the expanded inoculation drive got off to a crawling start in the national capital, largely due to a lack of clarity on pricing.

On Sunday, only 2,722 vaccine doses were administered to residents of the city across all age groups, included first, second and third (which the government refers to as precautionary doses) jabs. Of these, 2,417 shots were administered at private vaccination facilities, while the remaining were at government-run centres, most of which are shut on Sunday.

Of those vaccinated at private centres on Sunday, 155 got their first shot, 1,781 got their second, while 481 residents, aged between 18 and 60, got precautionary jabs.

Only 34 senior citizens, health care and frontline workers on Sunday got precautionary doses as part of the existing booster dose programme.

The manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin both reduced their prices to ₹225 per dose.