Jurassic World Dominion: First Trailer Unveiled

New York: Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer of the much-anticipated film Jurassic World: Dominion and it is packed with equal parts of dino action and nostalgia.

In the almost 3-minute trailer, there are dinosaurs wandering free in a wintery tundra and swimming in the ocean as humans look on warily.

“Human and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster,” Laura Dern says in the trailer, which is a keen observation that should have been apparent five movies ago. “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it,” says Goldblum.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World franchise that began in 2015. The ‘Dominion’ film cast includes Chris Pratt and Bryce Callas Howard. The film also stars actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum from Michael Crichton’s 1993 adaptation of Jurassic Park, which introduced the world to a park filled with dinosaurs.